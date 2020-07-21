Poundstone is a humorist, author and comedian known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. When she isn’t collecting hotel soaps while on tour or panel-ing on NPR’s #1 show, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, she hosts the Maximum Fun podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

Nobody is a comedy field guide to life complete with taste tests, cats of the weeks and leading experts in everything from beekeeping to ping pong to prosopagnosia (say that three times fast). Poundstone has had numerous TV appearances and stand-up specials from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly and Late Show with David Letterman. She has had two books on bestsellers’ lists, her own series on HBO and ABC, and has been included in many top comedian lists.