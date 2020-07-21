LIVERMORE — A fixed-wing, single-engine amphibian plane landed on the Androscoggin River near Livermore on Saturday with its landing gear deployed.

The Super Petrel Light Sport amphibian aircraft touched down on the river at about 3 p.m., according to Arlene Salac of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot Myron Stock, 55, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was the only person on board and was not injured, Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said. The plane was damaged.

Stock had taken off from the Bowman Field airport on River Road in Livermore Falls, he said Monday. An amphibian plane is one that can go in the air and on water.

The plane is registered to Land On Water LLC of Dover, New Hampshire, according to the registration listed on the FAA site.

The Maine Warden Service responded to the crash, and the FAA is investigating.

