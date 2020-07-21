AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta announced Tuesday it has suspended all sports until spring 2021.

“This decision is not one that we have taken lightly. Competitive athletic programs are an important part of many students’ college experience at UMA,” UMA athletic director Jennifer Laney said in a statement. “However, the shared safety concerns within the conferences in which we participate guided this postponement.”

UMA joins a growing list of schools statewide that have halted athletics. UMaine, UMaine-Farmington, Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, the University of New England in Biddeford, Bates College and Bowdoin College have all shut down athletics in the fall.

UMaine-Machias also announced Tuesday it was suspending fall sports.

