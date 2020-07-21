University of Maine Cooperative Extension offers two updated bulletins for summer berries, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

“Raspberry and Blackberry Varieties for Maine” includes information on the different types of brambles — from yellow raspberries to thornless blackberries — propagation methods and how to choose the best stock and plants for a given location. The bulletin also offers online instructional videos for both home gardeners and commercial growers.

“Strawberry Varieties for Maine” details berry varieties by ripening time, site requirements, disease resistance and the subjective, but important, flavor factor. The publication includes more than 20 varieties with images and an online instructional video for growing strawberries in the off-season.

UMaine Extension bulletins can be ordered or downloaded from the publications catalog at extensionpubs.umext.maine.edu call 207-581-3792, or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: