The community arts center Waterfalls Arts of Belfast has received $100,000 from Jane’s Trust for an upcoming renovation and operational support. In a press release, the arts agency characterized the grant as “vital” given the unknowns of the pandemic.

“At this pivotal time in our organization’s operation, we are honored and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue programming and renovations towards a better, safer space – in large part due to Jane’s Trust. It couldn’t come at a better time as Waterfall Arts moves forward with capital improvements for our beloved facility,” the group’s executive director, Kim Fleming, said in statement.

Last year, Waterfall Arts received $350,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up its 84-year-old former school building and make energy-efficient upgrades, as part of the larger Waterfall Rising campaign. The goal of Waterfall Rising is to transform the Waterfall Arts building into a self-sustaining and accessible place to experience and produce art. In addition to paying for renovations that will continue the work done with EPA grant, the Jane’s Trust grant will help sustain Waterfall Arts’ community programming through the pandemic.

To learn more, visit waterfallarts.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous