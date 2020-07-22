CONCORD, Mass. — Caleb Manuel is in contention at the 2020 New England Amateur Championship.

The recent Mt. Ararat High School graduate finished the first day tied for the lead at 4 under, but shot a +3 73 on Wednesday.

At least nine golfers were within four shots of the lead late Wednesday afternoon.

However, the score kept him near the top of the leaderboard heading into a 36-hole day on Thursday at Concord Country Club to finish.

“I felt pretty good,” Manuel said of his Wednesday performance. “I haven’t been competing as much this year because of things getting canceled and it’s ok to have a break, I felt fresh and ready to compete. I came out firing the first round and I know I can compete with the best in New England and right where I want to be so I just need to execute tomorrow.”

Manuel said there was some rain over the first couple holes but he stayed steady.

“I played at the end of the first day so it was firmer,” Manuel said. “It rained a little the first couple holes today but nothing to affect anything. There were trickier pins today. It started off pretty rough and I’m happy to shoot 73 because of how I started. You don’t want to shoot yourself out of a tournament.”

Manuel will get to have a caddy on Thursday, and he is bringing his father for the 36 holes.

“I think it’s an advantage,” Manuel said. “He doesn’t put any pressure on and he doesn’t like to tell me what shots to hit. I like to play my own game and keep positive energy going.”

