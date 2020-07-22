Katie Daggett & Ed DesJardins will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport.
Local artists Katie Daggett and Ed DesJardins combine finely crafted original songs with interpretations of favorite covers they have made their own. The duo formed in 2004 and their easy presence and sublime vocal chemistry never fails to connect them with a diverse range of audiences.
Tickets cost $16 in advance or $20 at the door.
For tickets, or more information, call 207-229-2738 or visit visitfreeport.com.

