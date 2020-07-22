Join Blue’s Facebook page for some live music and conversation with the band. Savage, 24, has had a 15-year professional career as a jazz musician, bandleader and composer with ensembles of different size. He’s played with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Chick Corea, the Ellington All Stars, Chaka Khan, Wynton Marsalis, Bobby Watson, Clark Terry, Jimmy Heath, Jason Moran, Arturo O’Farrill, John Pizzarelli, Joshua Redman, Terri Lyne Carrington, Jon Faddis, Jerry Bergonzi and Donny McCaslin among others.

He also has opened for rock legends Neil Young and Stephen Stills, and has performed with Steve Earle, Jackson Browne, Shawn Colvin and Al Stewart. Along the way, he’s recorded 12 albums as leader and one as collaborator. He is a Bösendorfer piano artist. As a composer, Savage has garnered respect and recognition. He composed and recorded the score for a full-length documentary film, “Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story.” The movie, which premiered in 2014, chronicles the life of the late jazz alto saxophonist Frank Morgan.

Additionally, Savage wrote almost all the songs on his 12 albums, several of which have been used in short documentaries, on web sites, in school music curricula and in government educational materials. Savage’s latest project is a solo piano album “Matt Savage: Piano Voyages.” The album was released in 2016, followed by a CD release tour on both the East and West Coasts. Savage has toured worldwide, including performances at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Blue Note (NYC), Bohemian Caverns, Smalls Jazz Club, The Town Hall, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Scullers, the Jazz Standard, the Pantages Theatre, the Iridium, the Berklee BeanTown Jazz Festival, the Monterey Jazz Festival, Heineken Jazzaldia (Spain), the Costa Rica International Jazz Festival, the International VSA Arts Festival, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, the Ottawa International Jazz Festival, the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the Earshot Jazz Festival, tours of Japan, Curacao, Aruba and Singapore.

For more information, visit portcityblue.com.