The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor will host the Murky Water Band at 7 p.m Thursday, July 30, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

Tim Sprague brings his band to the Opera House stage for an evening of country music and more than a bit of fun and laughter along the way.

Tickets cost $20; seating is limited.

For tickets, or more information, call 207-633-5159, or visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

