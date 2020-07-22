AUGUSTA – David T. Kirk Sr., 74, died suddenly on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Rumford on August 21, 1945.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert W. and Nadine L. (Atwood) Kirk; and his first wife, Sharon Kirk.

He attended Good Will Hinckley where he excelled at skiing, skating, and running until he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1962, where he served in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart with Gold Star.

Upon returning, he graduated from Cony High School.

Due to the wounds he suffered in battle, he was disabled for many years, but had worked several jobs, including as the favored bus driver for the Gardiner High School Hockey Team in the early 1980s.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed coaching his sons’ baseball teams, tinkering on cars and trucks, and watching his grandchildren compete. He was well known for his good humored ribbing of friends throughout the community. In his later years, he also attended the Gardiner Church of the Nazarene with his wife, Dorothy.

Mr. Kirk is survived by his wife of 10 years, Dorothy I. (MacFarlane) Kirk of Augusta; his daughter, Bethany J. Dyer and her husband Daniel of Palermo, two sons, David T. Kirk Jr. and his wife, Holly and Robert D. Kirk and his wife, Tamara all of Augusta; a brother, Terrance W. Kirk of Durham, a sister, Judith Kirk of Lewiston; six grandchildren, Benjamin and Amelia Dyer, Alexander Kirk, Cody, Kristen, and Grace Kirk; as well as several nieces and nephews. David also became close with Dorothy’s children, Gordon, Jeremy, and Dee Dawson.

Adhering to CDC guidelines of physical distancing and wearing of masks, visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gardiner Church of the Nazarene, 6 Nazarene Way, Gardiner, ME, 04345 followed by a private family service. Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Those who desire may make donations in David’s memory to either:

Travis Mills Foundation

747 Western Ave., Suite 1

Manchester, ME, 04351 or

Gardiner Church of the Nazarene

6 Nazarene Way

Gardiner, ME 04345

