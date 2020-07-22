WATERVILLE – It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Jebadiah DeVoll on July 18, 2020. Jebadiah was born July, 2, 2000 in Waterville.

Jebadiah is survived by his mother, Tracy McCarthy and her husband Ted McCarthy; his siblings Brooke Dahl, Jade Lamb, Jewel Lamb, Jasmine Gates, Jeremy Rowell, and Justin Rowell-Savage; his grandparents, Nathaniel and Barbara DeVoll, and Sharon Foll; his niece Azalea Dahlaleo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jebadiah graduated from Maine Academy of Science in 2018. He was a warmhearted soul with a sense of humor, who volunteered several summers working with children and animals. His hobbies included ice-skating, wakeboarding, gaming and using RC cars. He worked at Cold Brook Mitsubishi Auto in Skowhegan where he was able to pursue his passion in automobiles. Jebadiah was a remarkable young man who was loved by so many.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Waterville on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville. http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

