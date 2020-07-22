AUGUSTA – Kenneth LaBreck, 80, died July 16, 2020, peacefully at Gray Birch Residential Care. He was born Dec. 27, 1939 in Hallowell, the son of Daniel and Rufina LaBreck.

Ken loved to do wood carvings, raise chickens and walking. Through the years he worked for the shoe factory in Hallowell, 20 years at AMHI, Public Works in Augusta, and Motor Supply in Augusta.

Ken was predeceased by his parents; his wife Sally, two brothers, Daniel Jr. and Scott, and son-in-law Jason Williams.

Ken is survived by a brother Jan (Red) LaBreck, a sister, Sue Nicholas; a son Robert LaBreck and his significant other Betty Bell, a daughter Patricia Williams; two grandchildren Nic LaBreck and Sarah Gagnon; three great-grandchildren Madison, Brayden, and Taylor; nieces, nephews; and several very special friends.

There will be no services. Burial will be private for family only. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group 82 Western Ave, Augusta, Maine 04330

