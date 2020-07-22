VASSALBORO – Philip P. Pokladok, 71, of Vassalboro, died Tuesday July 14, 2020 at his home.

Dad, known as “Pokey” to his peers, was born in Montague, Massachusetts January 4, 1949 the son of Walter and Helen (Bakula) Pokladok.

Dad grew up on Petty Plain Rd. in Greenfield, Mass. After high school, he was accepted to Lowell State College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music education. In 1971 he moved to Maine and was employed by the Augusta, Maine School Department. In 1989 when a new home was built to spec, he moved his family to Vassalboro. It is here, that he lived until his untimely death.

Dad enjoyed teaching music including teaching many violin students and performing with many groups. He changed careers over the years, and retired after 30 years with the Augusta Post Office in 2019.

He took pride in his garden, growing varieties of vegetables and fruits and always sharing them with others. Dad enjoyed assisting those in need through the Meals on Wheels program in Waterville.

He also took great pleasure in fishing. Having a stream as part of his property afforded him many enjoyable times fishing, catching varieties of fish either by himself or with his grandsons. If you ever needed a joke, he was the one to ask.

Phil is survived by his daughters, Linda Bouffard and her spouse, Paul, of Randolph, and Carol Pokladok and her companion, Aime Wheeler, of South China; his sisters, Mary Stoltz and her husband, Peter, of Illinois and Elizabeth Granquist and her husband, Denny, of Arizona; and his grandchildren, Joshua and Jeremy McArthur.

We give a special thank you to Laura.

