WATERVILLE – Ronald “Ron” V. Harding, also known as Butch, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, with his wife and daughter at his side. Ron was born May 12, 1947 to Virgil Harding and Jeanette Rancourt Harding.

His childhood was spent in Oakland with his teenage and adult years mostly in Waterville. He married Ann Lamontagne in March 1969, and had 51 years of marriage and two daughters together.

He leaves behind his wife Ann; two daughters, Mary LaFountaine and Lori Harding; and granddaughter, Brianna McDonough all of Waterville; siblings, Raymond Harding of Clinton, Pauline Gorham of Oakland, Patricia Haskell of Sidney, and Robert Harding of Clinton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Ron was well known for his dedication to, and love of, his family and his work. Even though he worked long hours in the job he loved as an electrician on construction he always made time for his family when he was home. He is also very well known for his strong work ethic as well as his formidable will, stubbornness, and determination, which served him well during his life including in his last few months and years.

His retirement dream was to have a motor home and travel the country, which he did in the winter months for the last decade with his wife Ann. Those travels afforded many experiences for them both including seeing new places and meeting new people. But his favorite places to be, besides Maine, was in Alabama on the farm helping his longtime friend get the planting done, or in the Smoky Mountains enjoying the amazing view.

Ron will be immensely missed by all his family and friends who knew him well. We will miss you and love you forever!

A private family committal will be held at a later date at the Benton Falls Cemetery.

Ron loved animals, especially dogs, so if you would like to honor him you may make a donation to your local animal shelter in his name.

