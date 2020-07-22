Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.
The band will bring down the house with a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music that’s guaranteed to get the party started. The Old School R&B Revue is complete with female backup singers, a full horn section.
Music will include soul classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Prince, and Bruno Mars. Guaranteed to be a whole lotta Fun! Their numerous CD’s also provide a wealth of original R&B music to their sets.
Tickets cost $20.
For tickets, or more information, visit somersetabbey.com or stop at the Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce.
