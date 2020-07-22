MANSFIELD, Conn. — Samuel Johnson of Readfield and Kira Vigue of Sidney have been named to 2020 spring dean’s list at the University of Connecticut, according to a news release from the university.

filed under:
college news, readfield maine, sidney maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles