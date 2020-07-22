Maine’s own radio variety show! Broadcast on WRFR (93.3 Rockland and Camden), then available as a podcast. The broadcasts will feature original comedy material written by theater manager Liz McLeod and performed by McLeod and the Strand Family Players, and distinctive original music created and performed by Strand Education Coordinator Brittany Parker.

The shows, narrated by Dan Bookham, follow the classic radio variety format of satire, wordplay, and even a bit of situation comedy. Newscasters Karl Stuffel and Camomile Bourgeois will be back with their hard-hitting explorations of current trivialities in the “All Things Rescinded” segment, and the featured sketch for each broadcast will take our listeners down to the forlorn little town of Abysmal Point for another visit with crusty old Mrs. Grunden, her ne’er-do-well husband Merton, her long-suffering young sidekick Lilita, and anyone else who might happen to wander by.