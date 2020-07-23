I just voted by mail in the July 14 primary. Worked fine as far as I see. In fact, I lived for five years in Portland and voted by mail in every election. No problems. All my neighbors did also. Come to think of it, everyone in the city did also.

Did I forget to mention that it was Portland, Oregon? Where vote by mail is used by everybody in every election? It works, and brings greater voter participation. It takes preparation but is worthwhile. It saves money, there are no lines, no transportation problems, no interference with work, and no history of fraud (such as ballot box stuffing).

Mark Ohlson

Winslow

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »