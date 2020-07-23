Maine. You’re leading the way in every way — and we thank you!

A 1973 Chevy Bronco, three Hondas, a 2018 Subaru and a Hyundai from Illinois all pull into the back parking lot of a motel in Waterville, Maine. For the next 10 days they will caravan back and forth every night to Skowhegan. What is happening? The 23rd year of the Maine International Film Festival.

Mainers, broadly considered independent thinkers, proved it once again by leading the way in gathering people in a safe way to celebrate a pastime, the drive-in movie.

We thank you for your warm welcome and allowing us the privilege to share our film, “American Thief,” with you and your families.

Happy 200th Vacationland!

Be safe. Sincerely, The American Thieves.

Joseben Becaro

New York City, New York

