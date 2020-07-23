Maine. You’re leading the way in every way — and we thank you!
A 1973 Chevy Bronco, three Hondas, a 2018 Subaru and a Hyundai from Illinois all pull into the back parking lot of a motel in Waterville, Maine. For the next 10 days they will caravan back and forth every night to Skowhegan. What is happening? The 23rd year of the Maine International Film Festival.
Mainers, broadly considered independent thinkers, proved it once again by leading the way in gathering people in a safe way to celebrate a pastime, the drive-in movie.
We thank you for your warm welcome and allowing us the privilege to share our film, “American Thief,” with you and your families.
Happy 200th Vacationland!
Be safe. Sincerely, The American Thieves.
Joseben Becaro
New York City, New York
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
BUSHNELL ON BOOKS: ‘The Artstars’ and ‘The K Team’
-
Letters to the Editor
Chloe Maxmin goes the extra mile
-
Editorials
Our View: Pair of Maine businesses don’t deserve election-year backlash
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 23
-
Letters to the Editor
Isn’t everyone against fascism?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.