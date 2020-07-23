Miclon and Sons will perform a socially distanced show for 50 people at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.

Mike Miclon, host of “The Early Evening Show.” Contributed photo

Funny man, Mike Miclon and star of the Maine’s own Early Evening Show is teaming up with his equally funny and crazy acrobatic, performance artist sons. Mike and Sons (Shane and Collin) mix high and low comedy with slapstick, juggling and really bad magic.

The purpose of these concerts is to take baby steps in presenting music, and give our staff some work. Plain and simple, they will not be profitable, except in spirit. Because of the very limited capacity, memberships that remain as originally ordered cannot be applicable. Newly negotiated memberships are applicable.

For more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

