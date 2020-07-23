The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce has sponsorships available for one of its largest fundraising events of the year.

Mid-Maine Chamber Golf Classic is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Waterville Country Club.

Sponsorships available include:

• Driving Range Sponsor ($500) — the chamber will provide a sign near the driving range with your business name and logo. The business will be listed in the Chamber InTouch newsletter, Community Connection (which runs in the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal), on the Chamber website, and in the tournament brochure.

• Hole Sponsorship ($275) with a Canopy ($375) —The chamber will provide a sign and/or canopy near the hole your business has sponsored with your name and logo. The sign will be visible to all golfers throughout the day. Your business will be listed in the Chamber InTouch newsletter, Community Connection (which runs in the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal), on the Chamber website, and in the tournament brochure.

For more information, email [email protected], or call 207-873-3315.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: