SKOWHEGAN – Arlene Ruth Taylor, 92, formerly of 90 Cobbossee Avenue, in Gardiner, died July 19, 2020 at the Redington Memorial Home in Skowhegan with her forever husband at her side.

She was born in Camden, Feb. 2, 1928, daughter of Leroy and Thelma Young. She attended Camden schools and graduated from Camden High School in 1946. Following high school, she attended The Pelletier School of Beauty Culture in Lewiston and graduated in 1947.

While attending beautician school she met her husband of almost 73 years, Bernard “Bernie” C. Taylor. She and Bernie were married in Camden on Sept. 1, 1947. They lived in Lewiston until 1951 when they, with their two sons, moved to Gardiner. She was a beautician in the Gardiner-Augusta area until she became a stay-at-home Mom. A third son was born in 1955.

In 1969, Arlene began work as a clerk with the Maine Revenue Services, Property Tax Division until her retirement in 1988. She and Bernie spent the winters in Port Charlotte, Fla. until 2004. Her interests included knitting, crocheting, flower gardening, camping, golf, and playing cards with Florida and Maine friends. Arlene was a very dedicated Boston Red Sox fan. She enjoyed riding with Bernard in their pontoon boat up Cobbossee Stream and going to their camp in Embden. Arlene and Bernard were inseparable. She had great love for her family, and she was the “sunshine” of Bernie’s life.

Arlene was predeceased by her mother, Thelma and father, Leroy.

She is survived by her husband Bernard; brother, Donald Young (Eunice) of Camden; three sons, C. Scott (Anita) of Monmouth, Bruce (Kathleen) of Arundel and Terry of Arundel; grandchildren, Shane Taylor (Wendy) of Winthrop, Brian Taylor (Dawn) of Benton, Tiffany Merrill (Christopher) of Augusta, Heath Taylor (Angie) of Sanford, Ryan Taylor (Bonnie) of Millis, Mass. and Ashley Taylor of Saco; great-grandchildren, Devyn, Erica, Courtney of Winthrop; Abigail, Logan, Benjamin of Benton; Brooklynn and Kristin of Augusta; Brady and McKenzie of Sanford and David and Spencer of Millis, Mass.; also, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family thanks the Maine General Health Hospice team for their quality end-of-life comfort care. A special thank-you to the staff at Redington Memorial Home for their kindness, care and compassion for Arlene and their never-ending support to Bernard.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, at 12 p.m. at the New Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in Arlene’s memory to:

Redington Memorial Home, Piano Fund

11 North Avenue

Skowhegan, ME 04976

