AUGUSTA – Julie Albert passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 after a short illness. She was born Sept. 23, 1947 in Augusta, to Armand Cyr and Cecile Desrosiers.

She is predeceased by her parents; and multiple siblings.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul Albert; their four children, Randall Albert and his wife, Marje, of Chelsea, Daniel Albert and his fiancé, Lisa Webster, of Farmingdale, Tina Albert and her fiancé, Kevin Ashline, of Whitefield, Tammie Albert and her fiancé, Paul Blais, of China; six grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters; her brother, Larry Cyr and his wife Patricia; many nieces and nephews; and their dog, Chico.

Julie enjoyed spending her time camping, four wheeling, going to the races, and scrapbooking.

At Julie’s request there will be no service.

