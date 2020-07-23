JEFFERSON – Lori L. Grady, 62, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta with her family by her side.

She was born in Augusta, Maine to Ralph L. Bryant and Donna E. (Dawson) Bryant.

Lori was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Kevin Bryant.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Grady of Jefferson; daughter, Lona T. Musial and husband Todd of Jefferson, son Chad W. Boisvert and wife Penney Moshier of Whitefield; grandchildren, Layla and Eddie Musial of Jefferson; brother, Darren “Darry” Bryant and wife Wanda of Jefferson, sister-in-law, Debbie Bryant of Somerville; as well as many nieces.

The family will remember Lori privately.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

