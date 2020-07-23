The owner of a farm in Denmark is offering a reward for any information that could lead authorities to whoever stole one of her goats, tortured it and then dumped the mutilated animal’s carcass on her property.

Kerry Enos, the owner of Worth the Wait Farm, told News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ-TV) that someone stole her beloved goat, Ron, two weeks ago.

Enos launched a search party and shared photos of Ron on her Facebook page. She also notified authorities, but on Wednesday night, Enos found the dead goat in its pen. She told News Center that the goat had been mutilated.

On Wednesday, Enos posted a message on her Facebook page.

“Our Ron has been found. The person, or people, that took our Ron tortured him and he was found today deceased. To the person, or people who hurt him I hope that you get all that you deserve,” Enos wrote. “We are grateful to everyone that shared the post of our missing Ron and for your prayers for his return. We are heartbroken that someone in our community could do this to a beloved pet. He was a goat to you, but to us he was Ron. A big goof that would not hurt anyone or anything.”

Enos said she is offering a $1,275 reward for information regarding the theft of Ron. She encourages anyone with information to contact the Oxford County Sheriff Office at 207-743-9554. A dispatcher for the Oxford County Communications Center said Thursday evening that the agency is investigating the goat’s death, but he had no information regarding the status of the investigation.

People who want to contribute to the reward fund should stop by the farm stand or leave a check in the cashbox with the word “reward” on the memo line, Enos said. If the authorities are unable to locate the goat’s killer after six months, Enos said the reward money will be donated to the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham or to another organization that does livestock rescue.

