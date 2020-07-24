Seems there is a lot of discussion about reopening schools for this fall.
Why don’t we do some statistical sampling (testing) of students and staff to find out what we don’t know about local COVID conditions. A high school or local college math department could do the numbers to get a reliable random sample. It wouldn’t cost that much and schools saved some money in last year’s budget that could pay for it, or maybe there are other sources of funding.
Perhaps the results would be reassuring, or help us avoid a horrible mistake. Don’t you agree it would be better to have some idea of what’s really out there before opening schools, rather than finding out after?
Alan Tibbetts
Sidney
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Kyle Thrace makes Chaplain College president’s list
-
Community
Kip O’Malley McGuire earns degree from the University of the South
-
Community
Champlain College students named to dean’s list
-
Things to Do
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Hanna’
-
Community
UMaine Extension to offer all-season gardening webinar Aug. 3
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.