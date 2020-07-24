Seems there is a lot of discussion about reopening schools for this fall.

Why don’t we do some statistical sampling (testing) of students and staff to find out what we don’t know about local COVID conditions. A high school or local college math department could do the numbers to get a reliable random sample. It wouldn’t cost that much and schools saved some money in last year’s budget that could pay for it, or maybe there are other sources of funding.

Perhaps the results would be reassuring, or help us avoid a horrible mistake. Don’t you agree it would be better to have some idea of what’s really out there before opening schools, rather than finding out after?

Alan Tibbetts

Sidney

