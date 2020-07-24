BURLINGTON, Vt. — The following area students have been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2020 semester.

Jacob Buzzell of Oakland, majoring in Computer Science & Innovation;

Maggie Pono of Skowhegan, majoring in Game Design;

Katherine Taddeo of Rangeley, majoring in Degree Design Lab: Writing and Environmental Policy; and

Benjamin Voter of Cornville, majoring in Game Design.

