BURLINGTON, Vt. — Kyle Thrace of Belgrade Lakes, who is a creative media major, has been named to the 2020 spring semester president’s list at Champlain College, according to a news release from the college.

Students on the president’s list have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

