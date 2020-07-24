BURLINGTON, Vt. — Kyle Thrace of Belgrade Lakes, who is a creative media major, has been named to the 2020 spring semester president’s list at Champlain College, according to a news release from the college.
Students on the president’s list have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Kyle Thrace makes Chaplain College president’s list
-
Community
Kip O’Malley McGuire earns degree from the University of the South
-
Community
Champlain College students named to dean’s list
-
Things to Do
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Hanna’
-
Community
UMaine Extension to offer all-season gardening webinar Aug. 3