ATHENS – Lois Evelyn Owens, born in Bingham on Nov. 26, 1936, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Tissues Country Estates in Athens, Maine. Her health had been failing the last few months and she passed of natural causes at the age of 83.

She is survived by her sisters Anna Richardson of Skowhegan, Fran Owens of Stoneham, Mass., a brother Gilbert Owens living in Altoona, Fla., and a brother Frederick who passed away in 2010. Lois was very family oriented and she was very fond of her nieces and nephews as well. Her sister Ann had a daughter Tammy and a son Danny. Her sister Fran had daughters Laura and Juli and sons David and Danny. Her brother Frederick had daughters Lori, Karen, Nancy and Kathy. Her brother Gilbert had a daughter Lisa who was unfortunately killed in a car crash at 16, and a son Mark.

Lois went to Thomas college and took secretarial courses out of high school. She worked for years in at Hinckley School in Hinckley. When she left there, she got a job as the administrator’s assistant at Inland Hospital in Waterville. After years at Inland Hospital, she worked at the Home for Little Wonderers in Waterville before retiring.

Ann and Ernie Richardson would like to personally thank the caregivers at Tissues for the wonderful care they gave Lois. Also, they want to thank hospice for their continued care before she passed away.

There will be a graveside service at in Bingham Village Cemetery on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

the family would like you to send donations to:

Tissues Country Estates

212 Fox Hill Rd

Athens, ME 04912

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous