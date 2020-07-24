HALLOWELL – Mona C. LaBree, 93, of Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and formerly of Macomber Avenue, Augusta, died July 21, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation & Nursing Care at Gray Birch Drive, Augusta, after a brief illness. She was born in Voglers Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada on August 28, 1926 the daughter of Orrin Conrad and Jennie (Vaughn) Conrad.

As a young woman Mona earned her RN at Victoria General Hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She worked in various hospitals in Canada and the US before meeting and marrying her husband Ivan LaBree, a young Army man, in El Paso, Texas in 1952. They traveled the country and the world in various postings, having two daughters along the way, before settling in Augusta after Ivan’s retirement from the Army.

Mona donated her time and talents to many charitable organizations in the ensuing years.

Mona was a longtime member of Penney Memorial United Baptist Church of Augusta.

Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Ivan LaBree of Hallowell; two daughters, Kathryn Jones and her husband Scott and Karen Bivins and her husband Jim, and her grandson Alex Jones, all of Augusta.

There are no public visiting hours planned. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

