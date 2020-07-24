Bob Bahre, a significant figure in motorsports in the Northeast for more than 50 years who founded Maine’s biggest race, has died at 93, according to reports.

Bahre was a member of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame and the founder of New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Oxford Plains Speedway.

Former NASCAR driver and Maine native Ricky Craven offered his condolences in Twitter.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of my friend & mentor… Bob Bahre,” Craven wrote. “Bob had a tremendous positive influence on auto racing in New England & its trajectory into ⁦⁦@NASCAR. He built for the fans & worked for the sport! He had a Profound Impact on my Life… I will miss him.”

Bahre purchased Oxford Plains Speedway in 1964 and ran it with his brother, Dick Bahre, until they sold it in 1987. It was under Bob’s tenure that the first Oxford 250 was run. It began in 1974 as a 200-lap event and was expanded to 250 laps the following year.

Bob and his family made many improvements to the track under his ownership. Following his time at Oxford Plains, Bahre went on to build New England’s only superspeedway, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

