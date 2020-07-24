University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar focused on how to build a movable greenhouse to extend the growing season. The webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

All Season Gardening, led by UMaine Extension educators Frank Wertheim and Marjorie Peronto, will cover how to build a small movable greenhouse or low-tunnel structure for growing winter greens and boosting spring and summer season crops. Topics also will include production schedules, which hardy greens to use for winter growing, and when and how to get them started.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu. This session is the second in a six-part summer gardening webinar series to be offered every other Monday through September.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

