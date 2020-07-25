The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Mingo Springs Golf Course, 43 Country Club Road, Rangeley, according to a news release from the chamber.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing, there will be two shotgun starts – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A rain date is set for Thursday, Aug. 20.

This year’s event offers the following features and prizes:

• Prizes for Men’s and Ladies’ Longest Drive on Holes 11 and 18;

• Prizes for Closest-to-Pin on Holes 4 and 12;

• Prizes for first and second place in each flight, including a Mixed Flight (men and women combined teams);

• Traditional Scramble — for all flights; and

• As in previous years, mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and there will again be “golden tees,” which have been popular the last five years.

Price includes greens fees, cart, prizes and a hearty box lunch prepared by the Country Club Inn.

Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571 or [email protected]

Entry forms for golfers are available at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce office at 6 Park Road in Rangeley, at Mingo Springs Golf Course or online at rangeleymaine.com/calendar/event/6845.

For more information, contact the chamber at 207-864-5571 or [email protected].

