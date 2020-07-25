WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Emma Conrad of Winthrop received a Master of Business Administration in May from the Pompea College of Business at the University of New Haven.
The University of New Haven is a private, co-educational university that was founded on the Yale campus in 1920.
