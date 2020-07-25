A mobile home was destroyed and five animals were killed in a Friday evening fire in Skowhegan.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home at 19 Hanover St. at 5:19 p.m. and arrived to find the inside of the double wide home engulfed in flames, according to Capt. Jason Frost of the Skowhegan Fire Department.

Frost said the dwelling housed a five-person family, two dogs and three cats.

Only one occupant was home when the fire broke out in the kitchen. That occupant was taking a shower and jumped out of the bathroom window after noticing smoke in the hallway.

The occupant who was home at the time sustained no injuries but the family’s pets were killed by the blaze.

Although the structure is still standing, Frost said it’s a total loss.

“There’s nothing left,” Frost said during a phone call Saturday. “I mean, the building is standing but it’s a goner.”

The family was leasing the mobile home. The fire department is unsure if it is insuranced.

The cause of the fire is deemed to be accidental, according to Frost.

Crews from Athens, Madison, Canaan, Fairfield and Norridgewock assisted Skowhegan at the scene.

