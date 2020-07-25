More than 36 vintage photos are featured in the 2021 edition of the Jefferson Historical Society’s calendar. Photos show Jefferson children, teens and adults having fun at picnics, parades, gatherings and at home, beginning in 1914 and continuing through several decades.

Families represented in the photos are the Boardman, Bond, Clark, Fish, Flagg, Gray, Hallowell, Hewitt, Hodgkins, Howard, Johnston, King, Madden, MacDonald, Martin, Nash, Olsen, Ogilvie, Packard, Parlin, Peaslee, Pierce, Pitcher, Richardson, Rogers, Sylvester, Tanner, Tompkins, Turner and Williamson families.

Also in the calendar is a page of telephone numbers helpful to Jefferson residents. Local businesses which supported the project are featured throughout the calendar. The historical society is grateful to All Seasons Automotive, Black Duck Realty, Blane’s Plumbing and Heating, Brooks Hill Carpentry, Camp Security Plus, Clary Lake B & B, Country Caner, County Fair Farm, Farrin Realty, T.A. Greenleaf, Home Checkers, N.C. Hunt, Integrity Services, Eric LePage Painting, Jefferson Moto, LeBarn, Moore Automotive, Olsen Family Farm Boat Storage, Orff Realty, Forrest Peaslee LLP, Sevon’s Lawn Care, Sowbelly Butchery, Staab Trailer Registration, the Jefferson Scoop, Walkers Rubbish Removal, and Vannah’s Welding for supporting the project.

While the historical society’s summer events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people interested in the $10 calendars may call 549-5258 or 549-5592 for more information.

