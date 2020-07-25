WATERVILLE – Genevieve Abeille Lessard or (Nanou) as she preferred to be called died July 16, 2020 at her home in Waterville after battling cancer for the third time. She was born in Toulouse France on June 23, 1937.

She survived WWII as a young child bouncing around France and spent her early years working at her family’s delicatessen in Paris. She arrived in the United States in 1961. She worked in Connecticut for a few years at various jobs before meeting her ex-husband of 20 years and close friend Robert Lessard of Florida.

She and Bob bought the D & A Billiard Lounge in the late 1970’s and she became the sole proprietress in the early 80’s. Many Central Maine billiard enthusiasts recreated there under her watchful eye, until her retirement near the end of the century. She enjoyed spending time with people young and old, animals and flowers.

She always made time for her friends and family, immediate and extended. In her later years she traveled frequently, became a bingo fan, constructed every 3D puzzle she could find and enjoyed reading books in the several languages she was fluent in. She embraced new experiences and was quick to laugh.

She was predeceased by her mother Helena Quinzonni, her sister Venda Morissette, extended family members Glenn Poulin and Brett Pelotte whom she loved. Her brother Ramon Rovati status is unknown. She maintained close relationships with Nicole Ferrien and her family of France, Gena and Kati Denis, Anne Aube of Maine and a myriad of nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

please make donations to your local hospice organization, youth center or animal shelter

