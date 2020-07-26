It is gratifying that the state of Maine continues to stay “green” on the national news maps with regards to successful COVID management.

At a time when pandemic leadership has been abdicated by the federal government, many more governors and mayors are forced to take health and safety matters into their own hands.

I would like to thank Gov. Janet Mills and her administration for keeping Maine “green,” and now it is time for our elected officials in the Legislature to continue their important work for the people of Maine.

Pia Holmes

Augusta

