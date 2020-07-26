On behalf of all small business owners and operators of the past, present and future, I would like to thank the voters of Maine for approving Question 1 in the recent election. The monies involved in this referendum are a small in the scope of what is needed but a vital step towards expanding high-speed internet throughout the entire state.
Small businesses in Maine will some day soon be able to compete on par with other businesses, be able to expand services, transfer documents easily, and make themselves visible in the cyber business sphere.
This first step will be matched by federal and private dollars and start the expansion that is needed for Maine to stay in step with the country and world.
Paul Armstrong
Palermo
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Podcast: JP reports on the horror of forgetting to put on your gloves
-
Letters to the Editor
We deserve better than hateful ads
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine’s COVID response has kept us ‘green’
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: Trump deserves credit for standing up to China
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins has failed test of courage
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.