On behalf of all small business owners and operators of the past, present and future, I would like to thank the voters of Maine for approving Question 1 in the recent election. The monies involved in this referendum are a small in the scope of what is needed but a vital step towards expanding high-speed internet throughout the entire state.

Small businesses in Maine will some day soon be able to compete on par with other businesses, be able to expand services, transfer documents easily, and make themselves visible in the cyber business sphere.

This first step will be matched by federal and private dollars and start the expansion that is needed for Maine to stay in step with the country and world.

Paul Armstrong
Palermo

