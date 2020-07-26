Just a short time ago plastic bags used in most stores were going to be outlawed in Maine. Now plastic bags are all that is used and end up in the trash.
If Walmart, Hannaford and Shaw’s changed over to all paper bags that are 100% recyclable, I can just imagine how many jobs in the paper industry would be saved and, in fact, created.
Many years ago paper bags were used in all stores. Let’s learn a little from our predecessors.
David Hayden
Whitefield
