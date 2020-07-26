Thank you to Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah for their calming demeanor in this time of chaos (which didn’t come with a set of instructions) and well-thought-out solutions to help keep us safe here in Maine.

Now to all you Gov. Mills naysayers, I’d suggest you get Pied Piper LePage to go back to Florida and go right along with him and see how that works out for you. The virus didn’t come to us with a political affiliation so stop trying to make it one. As a lot of the signs say, “We are in this together.”

Rose Johnson

Augusta

