Thank you to Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah for their calming demeanor in this time of chaos (which didn’t come with a set of instructions) and well-thought-out solutions to help keep us safe here in Maine.
Now to all you Gov. Mills naysayers, I’d suggest you get Pied Piper LePage to go back to Florida and go right along with him and see how that works out for you. The virus didn’t come to us with a political affiliation so stop trying to make it one. As a lot of the signs say, “We are in this together.”
Rose Johnson
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Podcast: JP reports on the horror of forgetting to put on your gloves
-
Letters to the Editor
We deserve better than hateful ads
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine’s COVID response has kept us ‘green’
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: Trump deserves credit for standing up to China
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins has failed test of courage
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.