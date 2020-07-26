RICHMOND — Divers searching the Kennebec River recovered the body of a Georgetown man who went missing after being unable to return to his boat while swimming.

John Charles Holmes, 70, was swimming with a friend when he was unable to return to their boat, which was anchored about a half-mile south of the public boat landing in Richmond, near Swan Island, about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

His friend was able to return to their boat and called 911 when she witnessed Holmes struggling in the current.

Holmes’ body was recovered by divers at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Maine Marine Patrol and members of the Maine State Police, Marine Patrol and Warden Service Dive Team, assisted by a Maine Forest Service plane, responded Saturday afternoon and searched the area near the town boat launch where the victim’s boat was anchored Saturday. They were unable to locate the missing man before the search was suspended Saturday night due to low visibility.

The dive team returned to the river Sunday morning to continue the search. His body was located around 8:30 a.m. by the dive team using a side scan sonar device.

