SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Lindsey E. Greenleaf of Gardiner has been awarded the Electrical & Computer Engineering Department Award for Outstanding Senior in Electrical Engineering at the 2020 College of Engineering Senior Awards Ceremony held on May 15.
Students receiving this award are selected for a significant contribution made to the department. Chair, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Dr. Neeraj Magotra presented the award.
