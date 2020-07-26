SEARCY, Ark. — Jenni Nadeau of Unity is one of more than 800 students who received their degree and will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15.
Nadeau earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in General Studies.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Things to Do
‘Our Maine’ exhibit to open Aug. 1 in Rockland
-
Community
Jenni Nadeau graduates from Harding University
-
Community
Storywalk opens at the Kennebec Land Trust Ezra Smith Wildlife Conservation Area
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Gilman Rudolph Pelletier
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dr. Alllison Barbara Poulin