Get ready for a real scorchah! Monday is going to be quite hot. Humidity will be plentiful, too, so it will feel even hotter than it actually is. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of New Hampshire, as well as York county.
It will feel like the mid to upper 90s outside, with a few locations possibly feeling like 100 degrees.
The highest forecast temperatures are also in York county, but most of the state will be quite warm. Highs range from the 80s in northern Maine to the low to mid 90s across the southwestern part of the state.
Some showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon, mainly away from the coastline. It will be a warm night, with most in the 70s.
Humidity and heat remain locked in place Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches.
With plenty of energy to use, storms will likely be on the strong side as they fire. Some severe warned storms are also on the table, assuming the timing of the front is in the middle of the afternoon.
Torrential rain and strong wind gusts are on the table for the afternoon and evening. Have a way to get warnings, should the storms be strong enough.
Even if the storms do not end up pushing severe thresholds, it looks like the day with the most widespread activity. The humidity will break a little bit later in the evening.
Wednesday looks generally cloudy with a few showers around. The heat will be slow to subside, so most get bumped back up into the 80s.
The heat and humidity slowly clear out later on Wednesday, with a break on the way for Thursday. There could be some lingering showers or pop up storms in the afternoon Thursday, but it will not be as big of an issue.
Friday looks generally cooler and less humid. With the drier weather on the way for the weekend, it could be another gem here in Maine.
For the latest forecast information, follow me on Twitter and Facebook.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Walker ready to ramp up his role, even without the crowds
-
Local & State
Portland police arrest woman accused in stabbing
-
Sports
NBA notebook: Porzingas forced to sit out scrimmage after missing virus test
-
Arts & Entertainment
Emmy nominations 2020: ‘Watchmen’ or ‘Mrs. America’? Predictions for the top races
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 18 new cases but no additional deaths
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.