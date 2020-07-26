EDGEWOOD, Md. – Carlene Ruth Lovejoy, 87, of Edgewood, Md. passed away on July 22, 2020 at Union Hospital in Elkton, Md. Born in Lexington, Maine, she was the daughter of James William and Emma Mae (Beane) Hargreaves and wife of the late Donald “Bun” Rolfe Lovejoy.

She loved life and family. She enjoyed baking, being a housewife, and making and preserving jams.

Carlene is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Lovejoy; son, Kevin (Nancy) D. Lovejoy; grandson, Kyle Lovejoy; and brother, James E. Hargreaves.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Leon Lovejoy; and sister, Christine Walker.

A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Tributes may be left at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

