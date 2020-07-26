ELLSWORTH – Dr. Alison Barbara Poulin, 61, of Ellsworth, died comfortably at home on July 13, 2020.She will be remembered for the enduring love and friendship she shared with others, and for the gentle strength, grace, and courage she brought to the last months of her life. Many people knew Alison as their family dentist?a role she fulfilled with great care for 23 years. She was well loved by her patients for her kindness and skill. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.Alison was born to Barbara and Arthur Poulin of South China on March 22, 1959. She considered her life growing up in a small lakeside village, surrounded by friendly neighbors and natural beauty, to be her own personal camelot. Alison attended high school at Oak Grove-Coburn and earned a B.A. in Zoology with High Distinction at the University of Maine at Orono. After college she married and had two children, Justin and Maryssa. Alison always felt that being a mother was the best job she ever had. Alison moved her family to North Carolina in 1993 so that she could attend the UNC School of Dentistry at Chapel Hill, where she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery with Honors. After a two-year residency and serving as a visiting clinical professor, she went on to be the lead dentist at UNC’s General and Oral Health Clinic. In 2002 she opened her own practice with Dr. Annu Sood, which they ran successfully for over a decade. She moved back to Bangor in 2013 to be near family and run the dental practice where she got her start as a dental assistant almost 30 years before. Alison spent the last years of her life doing all the things she loved?She could be found cycling in Acadia, kayaking along rivers and shorelines, riding her horse, Rabbit, or at home simply cuddling with her beloved cat, Bodhi. In her own words, “Yesterday is behind me, and I’m grateful for the blessings that it did bestow.” Alison is predeceased by her father, Arthur Poulin.She is survived by her mother, Barbara Poulin; her partner, Donald Herrington and his daughters, Dasha and Sofia; her son, Justin Lohman and his fiancee, Shannon, her daughter, Maryssa Littlefair and her husband, Jonathan; her granddaughter, Harper Dowe Littlefair; her sister, Cheryl McGilvery and her husband, Donald, and her brother, Craig Poulin and his wife, Tracy. No public memorial service will be held due to the pandemic.Please direct any memorial donations toSiesta Sanctuary(siestasanctuary.org).

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous