GARDINER – Elmer E. Maschino, 86, of Gardiner, passed on Thursday, July 23, 2020, succumbing to cancer with his family by his side at the Comfort Care Unit, MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and LTC Glenridge.

He was born in Gardiner on March 31, 1934, the son of George and Doris (Gilpatrick) Maschino.

Elmer began a career at an early age in the family wood logging business. He later took a job as a truck driver for Lipman Poultry and then became a machine operator for the City of Gardiner, Public Works Department until his retirement in 1999.

Elmer enjoyed doing odd jobs, working on his house and yard. He could always be found at home relaxing watching country western programs and movies. Elmer loved to attend and watch the Gardiner High School football games whether he had a relative or not playing. One of his favorite past times in the fall was watching his favorite football team, the New England Patriots. He especially enjoyed bowling in his spare time with his family and friends. Elmer was always there to provide a helping hand to relatives and friends with various household projects. There was a time he tended to his vegetable garden because he had such a love of food and growing his own assured him, he would have plenty to eat.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Gloria (Moody) Maschino; son, Elmer Maschino; granddaughter, Amy Maschino; three brothers, George, Walter and Richard, two sisters, Ella and Cora.

Elmer is survived by his daughter, Barbara Bonnell and husband James, of Gardiner, three sons, Edward Lawrence and wife Brenda of Gardiner, Ricky Maschino of Gardiner, Eric Lawrence and wife Crystal of Kentucky; six grandchildren, Joshua Lawrence, and wife Jenna of Sanford, Hannah (Lawrence) Caradonna and husband Jordan of Saco, Trey Lawrence of Kentucky, Sara Maschino, Thomas Maschino, Christopher, all of Gardiner, four step-grandchildren, Dakota Bonnell and partner Katrina, Destiny, Cody, and Faith Bonnell; and a great-grandson, Tanis.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 2 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner.

Per CDC guidelines please be prepared to wear a mask and respect social distancing.

