WATERVILLE – Gilman Rudolph Pelletier passed away in the early hours of July 23, 2020 from a progressive illness. He lived his life as a humble servant of God and was deeply loved by his family and friends. Gil was devoted to his wife, Marilyn, and family. He always enjoyed family gatherings and the companionship of others, making fast friends of people from all walks of life wherever he went.

He was born in Madawaska on Jan. 5, 1938 to Henry and Isabelle Pelletier. Gil attended schools in Caribou and thoroughly enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, dancing, and even picking potatoes. Gil met the love of his life, Marilyn (Guerette) Pelletier while in high school and frequently traveled between Caribou and Portland to court her while he was enrolled in Officers Candidate School and she was completing her nursing education at Mercy Hospital.They enjoyed 54 years of marriage and are the proud parents of three daughters: Susan, Debra, and Kimberly.

Gil was a very proud soldier in the Armed Forces (Army) and a Vietnam veteran (1969-70) and achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel by working his way through the ranks, which included completion of the Command and General Staff College. He was a true Patriot. Gil was awarded the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Achievement Medal 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

After his retirement, Gil went on to achieve an Associates degree in Business from Thomas College and to volunteer with a passion for Meals on Wheels via the Muskie Center in Waterville. He was eventually awarded the Distinguished Community Service Award in 2011 by the Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce after 25 years of service. Gil also achieved recognition as one of Channel 6’s “6 Who Care” volunteers for 2012.

Gil was also a member of Corpus Christi parish, the Knights of Columbus, was named the Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5 Legionnaire of the Year for outstanding leadership in 2011, and given the Commander’s Appreciation Award for devoted service. In 2013, Gil received the Post 5 Commander’s Award. Gil was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 01285, served on Waterville’s Sewerage Board, and supported charities such as the Muskie Center.

Gil Pelletier is predeceased by his parents Henry and Isabelle (Nadeau) Pelletier; his brother, Henry Jr. “June” and his wife Jeanne Pelletier, sister, Norma and her husband Tom Waters, brother-in-law, Henry Nadeau, sister-in-law, Cola Pelletier; and niece Sheri Ouellette.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn (Guerette) Pelletier; daughter, Susan Pelletier of Windham, daughter, Debra (Pelletier) Webb and husband David of Windham, and Kimberly Pelletier of Lee, brother Roger Pelletier, sister Doris Nadeau, sister, Cecile and husband Robert Raby, sister LouAnn Kelly, brother, Jerry and his wife Kathy Pelletier; and many nieces and nephews. In addition he is survived by beloved family members, Jacqueline LaPlante, Diane Guerette, John and Linda Monahan, Gary Guerette, Jeff and Carol Harvey, and Michael and Roseanne Guerette.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Gilman’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Due to attendance restrictions set by the State of Maine because of the pandemic, attendance will be by invitation only. Committal services will be held at a later date with full military honors at The Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

A Service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine. (207) 872-7676.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in Gilman Pelletier’s name to the Good Shepherd’s Food Bank of Maine or

The Muskie Center in Waterville Maine.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous