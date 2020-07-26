WATERVILLE – Ralph Michael “Mike” Dickey of Waterville went home to be with Jesus on July 20, 2020 in Deblois, Maine.He was born on April 3, 1955 to Ralph and Marilyn Dickey of Waterville. Mike was a kind, happy, and gentle man deeply loved by those closest to him. The legacy he leaves behind is filled with kindness, generosity, and humility. He was always willing to help others and never expected anything in return. He had a quiet and gentle disposition and was liked by everyone he met. Mike was a hard-working and loyal husband, father, and friend. He loved his family, and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He was a long time member of Winslow Baptist Church.Mike is survived by wife, Linda Dickey; daughter, Amanda Smith and her husband, Matt of North Carolina, and son, Zach Dickey and his wife Natasha of Waterville; as well as five grandchildren, Roman, Colin, and Lucy Smith and Dashiell and Sebastian Dickey. He is survived by his sisters, Brenda York of Oakland, Cheri Dickey of Clinton, and brother Chuck and wife Carolee Dickey of Albion.He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Marilyn Dickey; and his brother, Calvin Dickey. A memorial service will be held at Centerpoint Community Church on Saturday, August 1 at 10 a.m. with an outdoor reception to follow.

